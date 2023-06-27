Never engaged in talks about taking over St. Martin's island: US

The United States has once again denied the allegations made by prime minister Sheikh Hasina that the US had intentions to acquire St. Martin's Island of Bangladesh.

"We have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St. Martin's Island," US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday.

A journalist drew the spokesperson's attention to the prime minister's remarks where she claimed that the US had intentions to grab St. Martin's Island and the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was willing to sell it to the US. She also said her regime might be ousted from power as she did not comply with the demand.