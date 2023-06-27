Never engaged in talks about taking over St. Martin's island: US

The United States has once again denied the allegations made by prime minister Sheikh Hasina that the US had intentions to acquire St. Martin's Island of Bangladesh.
"We have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St. Martin's Island," US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday.
A journalist drew the spokesperson's attention to the prime minister's remarks where she claimed that the US had intentions to grab St. Martin's Island and the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was willing to sell it to the US. She also said her regime might be ousted from power as she did not comply with the demand.
The journalist sought to know whether the claim is true or merely disinformation propagated by the Bangladesh government.
In response, Matthew Miller termed the claims as "not accurate" and expressed his nation's profound respect towards the sovereignty of Bangladesh.
"We value our partnership with Bangladesh. We strive to bolster our relationship by working together to promote democracy, including by supporting free and fair elections," he added.
At the briefing, Miller was also asked about the comments made by the state minister for foreign affairs here on Sunday regarding a letter sent by six congressmen urging action against the authoritarian regime in Bangladesh. The junior minister, as the journalist claimed, called the congressmen enemies.
In response, spokesperson Miller said he had not yet reviewed the letter and would need to examine it in detail before offering any comment.
St. Martin's Island holds significance due to its geographical location, unique natural beauty, thriving marine life, and tourism potential.
In a press briefing on 21 June, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said there would be no problem in holding onto power if St. Martin's Island is leased out, but she would not do that.
She said, "I have no intention to go to power by selling the country's assets."
The prime minister also alleged that BNP wants to come to power by guaranteeing the sale of St. Martin's Island.
"BNP came to power in 2001 by pledging to sell gas. Now they want to sell the country. They want to come to power by pledging to sell St. Martin's Island," she said.