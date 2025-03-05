UN Rights chief calls for accountability over Bangladeshs 2024 protest abuses

The UN human rights chief said that is the right spirit and they all need to grasp the opportunity and support the opportunity towards transition.

Responding to a question, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul who was present at the event, said there have been some incidents of political violence against the “torturers, hooligans of the Awami League regime” who oppressed and tortured people for many years.

He said there were some incidents where people who were deeply involved with the AL regime were attacked. “We strongly condemned that.”

The Law Adviser, however, said most of them belong to the Muslim community and very few people belong to the minority groups.

In his concluding remarks, Turk said it is fact that the interim government fully cooperated with them when they deployed their team very quickly at the request of the government. “We will continue to find ways to keep the Human Rights Council informed,” he added.