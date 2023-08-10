US Congress delegation to visit Dhaka next week 

A delegation from the US Congress will be visiting Bangladesh next week, amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between two countries over the next national polls here.

The delegation, comprising representatives from both Democratic and Republican parties, is scheduled to visit the Rohingya camps as well as hold meetings with the political leaders in Bangladesh.

According to diplomatic sources, congressman Ed Keyes of Hawaii from the Democratic Party and congressman Richard McCormick of Georgia from the Republican Party will start their four-day Bangladesh trip on 12 August.

The office of congressman Richard McCormick of Georgia from the Republican Party has confirmed the visit to Prothom Alo through a text message.