Birth and death registration face new hassles

The e-payment or online submission of fee for birth and death registration services has been suspended throughout the country for six months. The registration fee couldn’t be submitted online from the last week of last November. The applicants are manually paying the fees along with the application forms by visiting the local registrar’s office.

Reportedly, the e-payment feature has been kept closed for the finance ministry’s payment gateway iBAS++ system couldn’t deal with the pressure of applications for new birth and death registration certificates as well as correction in old ones.

Kazi Saifuddin Hossain, a man in his sixties from Mohammadpur area in the capital, needed his birth registration certificate for a family reasons. He submitted his application form at the councilor’s office in ward no. 32 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) last week.

Arefin Amin Rohan (19) from the same locality has submitted applications to correct his as well as his parents’ names. He had done his birth registration back in 2015. Both of these two applicants first submitted the applications online and then came to the registrar’s office with the copies of their applications to pay the required fees of Tk 50.

Ward councilors, municipality mayors and union parishad chairmans are the ones holding the responsibility of local registrar for birth and death registrations.