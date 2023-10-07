Birth and death registration: Remove the hassles

National Birth and Death Registration Day was observed on 6 October. The theme this year was ‘register births and deaths, ensure civil rights’. But the Prothom Alo report on the matter revealed the endless hassles a person has to undergo to avail this right.

While there was some hesitation at the outset, now people are eager to have births and deaths registered. The problem is that they cannot avail this service in due time. Every day thousands of people face all sorts of sufferings when they try to get births registered. They are often told, “the server is down”, or the service simply isn’t functioning.

A parent in Dhaka said he hadn’t even been able to apply despite trying for a month. He has tried at day and night, morning and evening, but couldn’t use the specified site. Another guardian, outside of Dhaka, said he has been unsuccessfully trying for two months now.