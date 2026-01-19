AI-generated videos spread disinformation online, authorities yet to act

A middle-aged woman with one arm missing appears in a video posted on a Facebook page called Uttarbanga Television. In the video, she claims that leaders of a political party took money from her, promising to arrange a disability allowance card, but never delivered it. She further says she will no longer vote for that party and explicitly names the party she intends to vote for instead.

The video is not authentic. Prothom Alo, after fact-checking, has found that it was created using artificial intelligence (AI). However, the woman’s appearance closely resembles that of Rikta, a garment worker who lost her arm in the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar in 2013.

The video was uploaded to the Uttarbanga Television Facebook page on 10 January. As of around 5:45 pm yesterday (Sunday), it had been viewed nearly one million times. About 55,000 people reacted to the video, more than 1,200 comments were posted, and it was shared over 21,000 times.

According to a report by fact-checking organisation Dismislab, the Uttarbanga Television page has more than 90,000 followers (which rose to 106,000 by yesterday evening). The page is run by seven ‘admins, all operating from Bangladesh.