Amir Khasru granted bail in four more cases
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been granted bail in four more cases.
With this, he got bail in a total of six cases.
Magistrate of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, Tofazzal Hossain, on Thursday passed the order granting bail to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in four cases.
Amir Khasru arrested at midnight
Amir Khasru's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin said bail hearing in eight cases against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was set for today.
Of these cases, the main documents of four cases are in the trial court. The court granted bail to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in these four cases.
The main documents of the remaining four cases are at the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court. Subject to arrival of these documents, the bail hearing on Amir Khasru's bail petition in the four remaining cases will be held.
His lawyer said a total of 10 cases were filed against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in connection with this incident on 28 October
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was produced to the court ahead of the hearing from the jail today, Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the court granted bail in two separate cases with the Paltan police station.
BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police centering the party's grand rally on 28 October.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was arrested on 2 November in a case filed over the incident.
His lawyer said a total of 10 cases were filed against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in connection with this incident on 28 October.