Amir Khasru granted bail in four more cases

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been granted bail in four more cases.

With this, he got bail in a total of six cases.

Magistrate of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, Tofazzal Hossain, on Thursday passed the order granting bail to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in four cases.