Fugitive militant of ‘Allahr Dal’ arrested in Gaibandha

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit of police have arrested a fugitive accused and member of the banned militant outfit ‘Allahr Dal’ in Palashbari upazila in Gaibandha district on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The arrestee was Ruhul Amin, 53, son of Ansar Ali of the district.

Tipped off, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Unit conducted a drive in Uday Sagar area and arrested him in the afternoon, said superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam Khan, media and awareness wing of the Anti-Terrorism unit.