UK PM sees Sheikh Hasina as his inspiration

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak has called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a successful economic leader, saying, "You're an inspiration for us."

"I’ve been following you for many years. You're a successful economic leader," Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem quoted Sunak as telling the Bangladesh premier during their maiden bilateral meeting at the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Bilateral Meeting Room on Friday (local time).

According to Tasneem, the UK premier said both of his daughters as well as his wife are big fan of her (Sheikh Hasina) and he wished his daughters to be great leader like Sheikh Hasina.

"You're a great inspiration for my daughters," Sunak said.