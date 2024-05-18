US to invest $34m in Bangladesh climate smart livestock project
The US Embassy Dhaka’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is launching its new Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock project investing over $34 million over five years.
The project aims to enhance efficiency, promote climate resilience, and foster sustainable innovations in the livestock sector in Bangladesh. USDA through the Food for Progress Program is investing over $34 million in this project over five years and will work closely with the fisheries and livestock ministry and the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute to achieve sustainable results, says a press release from the US embassy today.
This innovative new project will significantly boost livestock productivity, improve market access, and implement climate-smart practices across 16 targeted districts, ultimately benefiting over 250,000 livestock farmers. The project will introduce advanced production technologies, improve animal health, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Bangladesh’s national climate goals, adds the press release.
By linking producers to end buyers and increasing access to investment capital, the project aims to grow livestock sales by $940 million over its five-year period.
“We are excited to launch this innovative project. This project will simultaneously help small holder livestock producers increase production and improve their livelihoods, while also reducing methane emissions. This will show that climate change adaptation and mitigation do not need to come at a cost to agricultural production,” said USDA agricultural attache Sarah Gilleski.