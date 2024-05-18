US to invest $34m in Bangladesh climate smart livestock project

The US Embassy Dhaka’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is launching its new Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock project investing over $34 million over five years.

The project aims to enhance efficiency, promote climate resilience, and foster sustainable innovations in the livestock sector in Bangladesh. USDA through the Food for Progress Program is investing over $34 million in this project over five years and will work closely with the fisheries and livestock ministry and the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute to achieve sustainable results, says a press release from the US embassy today.