Voting to 12th parliamentary elections begins

Voting to the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections began on Sunday monring.

The balloting started at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break at 261,912 polling booths in 42,024 voting centres across the country.

According to the Election Commission, 11,96,89,289 voters, including 6,76,09,741 male, 5,89,18,699 females and 849 transgender, will vote to elect 299 members of parliament out of 300.