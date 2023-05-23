US condemns BNP leader's instigative comment against PM

McIntosh said the US is committed to supporting Bangladesh in its pursuit of a stable, prosperous, and democratic future.

"Political stability, peaceful coexistence, and respect for democratic principles are vital for any society to flourish," he added.

On 19 May, The BNP leader in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Puthia, Rajshahi, publicly made the "death threat" to prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina.

Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demand, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the graveyard."