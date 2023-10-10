AL and BNP unwilling to compromise or make adjustments

Members of the US team spent almost one and a half hours, starting at 10:30 in the morning, discussing with BNP leaders at the office of the party’s chairperson on Gulshan of the capital. From that meeting they went straight to Sheraton Hotel in Banani. There they spent almost two hours from 12:00 noon, in discussion with leaders of Awami League.

Led by the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, seven leaders of BNP joined the meeting. The six-member team from Awami League that met with the US team was headed by party general secretary Obaidul Quader.

Leaders of both the parties said that during the meetings, members of the US pre-election assessment team did not express any views. They listened to the statements and stands of the parties concerning the election environment. The common question they asked both the parties was whether there was an environment conducive to holding the election or not. From sources in both parties it was learnt that the replies of Awami League and BNP was contradictory to each other.

Leaders of the ruling party said they were committed to holding a free and fair election. BNP said, there was no environment for a fair election and fair elections would not be possible under the present government.

The US team did not make any statement to the media.