AL and BNP unwilling to compromise or make adjustments

During separate talks with the visiting US pre-election assessment team, the two major political parties Awami League and BNP displayed their conflicting and uncompromising stands. Neither of the parties is willing to make any sort of adjustment or compromise in their respective positions.
The leaders of opposition BNP explained the reasoning behind their one-point demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and elections under a non-partisan government. And the Awami League leaders told the US team that BNP had left no way for any adjustment or compromise. BNP’s demand was not constitutional and Awami League would not violate the constitution for any agreement.
On the third day of the visit, the 12-member team led by former US assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs Karl Inderfurth spent yesterday, Monday, meeting with various political parties, one after the other.
Members of the US team spent almost one and a half hours, starting at 10:30 in the morning, discussing with BNP leaders at the office of the party’s chairperson on Gulshan of the capital. From that meeting they went straight to Sheraton Hotel in Banani. There they spent almost two hours from 12:00 noon, in discussion with leaders of Awami League.
Led by the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, seven leaders of BNP joined the meeting. The six-member team from Awami League that met with the US team was headed by party general secretary Obaidul Quader.
Leaders of both the parties said that during the meetings, members of the US pre-election assessment team did not express any views. They listened to the statements and stands of the parties concerning the election environment. The common question they asked both the parties was whether there was an environment conducive to holding the election or not. From sources in both parties it was learnt that the replies of Awami League and BNP was contradictory to each other.
Leaders of the ruling party said they were committed to holding a free and fair election. BNP said, there was no environment for a fair election and fair elections would not be possible under the present government.
The US team did not make any statement to the media.
‘BNP was asked the same question repeatedly’
Speaking to the media concerning the meeting with the US team, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, they repeatedly asked the same question – would there be a fair, impartial, credible, inclusive election or international standards, and what was required for a fair election to be held? In reply, the BNP leaders said that fair elections would not be possible under the Sheikh Hasina government. They have taken up a vote rigging project and given it an institutional shape. To be free of this, this government must resign and elections held under a non-partisan government.
This BNP leader presented a briefing on behalf of the party regarding the meeting. He also said that the developed democratic world is repeating one thing – credible, inclusive, impartial elections of international standard. This contention was the same as the demand for elections under a caretaker government.
Several leaders of BNP who had taken part in the meeting, told Prothom Alo that the US has wanted to know why they were demanding the resignation of the government and for a non-party government.
In reply, the BNP leaders presented an explanation of their one point demand for the resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan government. While explaining their political stand in this regard, they also highlighted how their movement was being suppressed by arrests, harassment, old cases being revived and the trials being speedily completed, as well as the overall human rights situation in the country.
Also taking part from BNP in the meeting with the US team were BNP standing committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council Mohammad Ismail Jabiullah, BNP organising secretary Shama Obaid and BNP secretary for human rights affairs Asaduzzaman Asad.
‘No compromise outside of the constitution’
During talks between the US team and the Awami League leaders, the issue of BNP’s demand for a non-partisan government arose.
Speaking to newspersons after the meeting on Monday afternoon, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “They (the US team) asked whether any solution could be found though compromise and adjustment. We said, there needs to be space for compromise and adjustment. BNP has not kept that space. It has blocked it.”
Obaidul Quader went on to say, “In my opening statement at the meeting I said there is always space for compromise and adjustment in democracy. But BNP left no space for compromise regarding the forthcoming election. BNP’s demand is not constitutional. We will not violate the constitution for any compromise.”
Elaborating his statement, the Awami League general secretary went on to say, “Firstly, BNP has brought forward a dead issue like the caretaker government. Their one-point demand is for the prime minister to resign, the parliament to be resolved, the election commission to be cancelled. How can there be an understanding in the face of such demands?”
Several Awami League leaders who took part in the meeting with the US team, said the US team had asked how the government would ensure a free, fair and inclusive election. In reply, the Awami League response was that they too were committed to holding free, fair and inclusive elections. But the ruling party maintained that it would not act outside of the constitution.
Also present among the Awami League leaders at the meeting with the US team were the party’s presidium member Faruk Khan, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Biplob Barua, information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat.
In July this year, a pre-election assessment team of the European Union visited Bangladesh to observe the environment for the national parliamentary election here. Based on their recommendations, the European Union has decided not to send a full-fledged observation team to Bangladesh’s next national parliament election.