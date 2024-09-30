'Speech offence' cases under cyber acts to be revoked: Ministry

The cases filed over 'speech offences' under cyber acts will be revoked and people arrested in those cases will be released through legal process, an official of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

"We have identified cases filed over expressing opinion on digital platforms under 'speech offence' and those lodged over computer hacking and fraud through any other digital devices under 'computer offence'. The government has decided to rescind the cases regarding speech offence quickly," Law Ministry spokesperson Md Rezaul Karim said.