Former president Abdul Hamid goes to Thailand

Former president Abdul Hamid left the country for Thailand early Thursday.

The former president left the country by a Thai Airways flight for medical treatment, several sources from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport confirmed to Prothom Alo.

The sources also said Hamid was allowed to leave the country as there was no travel ban imposed on him. He was accompanied by his younger son Riad Ahmed and his brother-in-law Naushad Khan.