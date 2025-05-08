Former president Abdul Hamid goes to Thailand
Former president Abdul Hamid left the country for Thailand early Thursday.
The former president left the country by a Thai Airways flight for medical treatment, several sources from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport confirmed to Prothom Alo.
The sources also said Hamid was allowed to leave the country as there was no travel ban imposed on him. He was accompanied by his younger son Riad Ahmed and his brother-in-law Naushad Khan.
Abdul Hamid was made president for two terms at a stretch during the government of Bangladesh Awami League.
He took oath as 20th president of the country on 24 April 2013. Later on 24 April 2018, he was sworn in as 21st president. His second term ended on 23 April 2023.
He had been living at his residence in the Nikunja of the capital since then.
A case has been filed against 124, including Abdul Hamid, Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed (Joy) and daughter Saima Wazed (Putul) in connection with the attack and firing on a demonstration in Kishoreganj during the countrywide student movement.
The case was filed at Kishoreganj police station on 14 January.