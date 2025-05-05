No agreement on Rakhine humanitarian ‘corridor’ 

Amid the ongoing debate over a proposed humanitarian corridor in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman on Sunday clarified that there is no such initiative in place, and the term “humanitarian corridor” itself has been misused.

Speaking at a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), he said, “I was asked about the corridor at a press conference after returning from the BIMSTEC summit. I made it clear that the UN Secretary-General never used the word ‘corridor’. Corridor has a specific meaning. He used the term ‘humanitarian channel’, which signifies something entirely different.”

Khalilur Rahman explained that any humanitarian operation in Rakhine must be based on mutual agreement between the conflicting parties. He highlighted that one of the main challenges lies in the Arakan Army’s position. “They want to know how they can suspend armed activities when the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) continues airstrikes,” he said.

“We then discussed the matter with Myanmar government representatives. The Myanmar authorities agreed that if the Arakan Army refrained from launching ground attacks, the Tatmadaw would not carry out airstrikes.”

He concluded, “So, a cessation of bombing effectively signals a temporary suspension of conflict.”

Addressing speculation surrounding Bangladesh’s role in Rakhine, the National Security Advisor strongly rejected the idea that the country is involved in any form of proxy conflict.

“There’s a perception that Bangladesh is engaging in a shadow war as a third party under the guise of the humanitarian corridor. That is completely untrue,” he said. “Bangladesh will not participate in any proxy war with Myanmar on behalf of the United States. What is being spread is nothing more than misinformation and rumor.”

He further explained that if Bangladesh were to engage in a proxy war in Rakhine, it would harm Chinese interests. “But China is not making such accusations. In fact, China is cooperating with Bangladesh and Myanmar on resolving the Rohingya issue. The misinformation is coming from other quarters,” he said.

Referring to India, he said that in the past, similar misinformation had been circulated regarding the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. “Ultimately, the truth prevailed,” he added.

At the same seminar, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, stressed the need for an effective, peaceful and lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis in light of emerging regional security challenges.

“The rise of the Arakan Army as a major actor in Rakhine has added a new dimension to the crisis,” he said. “The absence of Myanmar officials along the border and the Arakan Army’s ambiguous stance on the Rohingya issue are deeply concerning. In this context, Bangladesh seeks a sustainable and realistic solution.”