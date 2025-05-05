No agreement on Rakhine humanitarian ‘corridor’
National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman has said that no agreement has been reached with any party on the proposed ‘humanitarian corridor’ or any related matter. “We have not held any discussions on a humanitarian corridor. We have not reached any agreement with the parties concerned on this or any other issue,” he stated.
His comments come amid rising discussion and criticism in the political arena and media over the possible establishment of a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
He made the remarks while speaking as a special guest at a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, in response to a question from journalists on 27 April, had said that the government had taken a ‘decision in principle’ to provide humanitarian assistance to Rakhine. However, less than a week later, National Security Adviser Rahman articulated a different stance of the government.
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain was the chief guest at Sunday’s seminar, which was jointly organised by the Armed Forces Division (AFD) and BUP. The event was titled ‘Repatriation of Rohingyas Sheltered in Bangladesh: Strategic Implications for Regional Security and a Solution’.
Meanwhile, major political parties, including the BNP, have criticised the government's approach, alleging that the decision on the corridor was made without consultation with political parties. On 27 April, Touhid Hossain had said, “I can tell you this much: in principle we agree with it. Because it will be a humanitarian passage — a path for delivering humanitarian aid. But we have some conditions, which I will not go into. If those conditions are met, we will certainly cooperate under the supervision of the United Nations.” However, he did not explicitly use the term “humanitarian corridor.”
A day later, Khalilur Rahman told international news agency AFP that Bangladesh would be willing to provide technical assistance if a UN-led humanitarian initiative were launched in Rakhine.
“We believe that stability will be restored in Rakhine through humanitarian assistance with the support of the UN, which will create a conducive environment for the return of refugees,” he said. He also noted that discussions on a humanitarian aid route were still ongoing, adding, “There needs to be a consensus among various stakeholders. We are engaged with the UN and other relevant parties on this issue.”
On the same day, the Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, told news agency UNB, “We want to make it clear that the government has not held any discussions with the UN or any other organisation on the so-called humanitarian corridor.”
In a related development, the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Dhaka said in a 30 April statement that any humanitarian assistance or supplies delivered from Bangladesh to Myanmar across the border must have the prior consent of both governments. It added that international legal frameworks require approval from the concerned states for such aid deliveries, and without it, the UN’s direct involvement would remain limited.
No effective solution found yet
Speaking at a seminar held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain said that the Rohingyas must eventually return to Myanmar, but only when their security can be assured.
“We have not yet found an effective solution to the Rohingya crisis,” he said. “There are two essential conditions for repatriation — rights and security. Unless both are guaranteed, the Rohingyas will not return.” He added, “But we are not clinging to any unrealistic expectations. Can we really send them back to the very place they were desperate to flee?”
Due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, deep internal divisions, and the unresolved questions of security and citizenship for the displaced population, the prospect of repatriation currently appears bleak, Hossain said. “Real change must occur in Myanmar — change that is recognised by the international community. It will be a difficult and long-term process, and it cannot happen without unity,” he noted.
He also warned that the international community must not lose focus on the Rohingya crisis amid other pressing global conflicts.
The Foreign Affairs Advisor emphasised the need for a clear and realistic roadmap for the return of the Rohingya. Reflecting on Myanmar’s political history, he noted, “Myanmar has never truly been a democracy. Even under Aung San Suu Kyi, it functioned as a paramilitary regime.”
Describing the current situation as a “full-fledged civil war,” Hossain said that any permanent solution would require engagement with all major stakeholders in Myanmar. “The key actors now are the military junta, the Arakan Army, and the National Unity Government (NUG). Any lasting solution must include all three — particularly the Arakan Army, which currently controls much of Rakhine.”
Drawing from historical context, Hossain remarked that crises like the Rohingya one are rarely resolved through peaceful means. “History shows that such crises are usually resolved through conflict,” he said, citing the liberation struggles of various ethnic groups in Africa, as well as Bangladesh’s own war of independence in 1971.
Humanitarian Corridor or Humanitarian Channel
Amid the ongoing debate over a proposed humanitarian corridor in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman on Sunday clarified that there is no such initiative in place, and the term “humanitarian corridor” itself has been misused.
Speaking at a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), he said, “I was asked about the corridor at a press conference after returning from the BIMSTEC summit. I made it clear that the UN Secretary-General never used the word ‘corridor’. Corridor has a specific meaning. He used the term ‘humanitarian channel’, which signifies something entirely different.”
Khalilur Rahman explained that any humanitarian operation in Rakhine must be based on mutual agreement between the conflicting parties. He highlighted that one of the main challenges lies in the Arakan Army’s position. “They want to know how they can suspend armed activities when the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) continues airstrikes,” he said.
“We then discussed the matter with Myanmar government representatives. The Myanmar authorities agreed that if the Arakan Army refrained from launching ground attacks, the Tatmadaw would not carry out airstrikes.”
He concluded, “So, a cessation of bombing effectively signals a temporary suspension of conflict.”
Addressing speculation surrounding Bangladesh’s role in Rakhine, the National Security Advisor strongly rejected the idea that the country is involved in any form of proxy conflict.
“There’s a perception that Bangladesh is engaging in a shadow war as a third party under the guise of the humanitarian corridor. That is completely untrue,” he said. “Bangladesh will not participate in any proxy war with Myanmar on behalf of the United States. What is being spread is nothing more than misinformation and rumor.”
He further explained that if Bangladesh were to engage in a proxy war in Rakhine, it would harm Chinese interests. “But China is not making such accusations. In fact, China is cooperating with Bangladesh and Myanmar on resolving the Rohingya issue. The misinformation is coming from other quarters,” he said.
Referring to India, he said that in the past, similar misinformation had been circulated regarding the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. “Ultimately, the truth prevailed,” he added.
At the same seminar, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, stressed the need for an effective, peaceful and lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis in light of emerging regional security challenges.
“The rise of the Arakan Army as a major actor in Rakhine has added a new dimension to the crisis,” he said. “The absence of Myanmar officials along the border and the Arakan Army’s ambiguous stance on the Rohingya issue are deeply concerning. In this context, Bangladesh seeks a sustainable and realistic solution.”
Former Ambassador and President of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), M Humayun Kabir, presented the seminar summary. He said, “China, India and Russia share similar positions on the Rohingya crisis. Therefore, it is crucial for Bangladesh to convey its perspective effectively so that these countries can play a supportive role.”
The keynote address was delivered by Professor Sahab Enam Khan of the Department of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University. He outlined the historical context of the crisis and proposed a comprehensive roadmap for Rohingya repatriation. His recommendations included, building political consensus on both sides of the border, establishing a comprehensive institutional framework, prioritising trade, investment, and integration Enhancing military preparedness, ensuring stability within Rohingya camps.
BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam delivered the welcome address. Panelists at the seminar included Abu Salah Md Yusuf, Research Director at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), and Md Ataur Rahman Talukder, Assistant Professor of International Relations at BUP.