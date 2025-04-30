Rakhine situation
BNP, other parties worried over ‘humanitarian corridor’
The BNP Standing Committee Meeting discussed the “humanitarian corridor” issue. The meeting said the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity are involved with this.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some other political parties have expressed their concerns over the interim government’s decision in principle to allow the establishment of a “humanitarian corridor” to send aid to Rakhine state under the supervision of the United Nations.
The parties expressed their apprehensions following newspaper reports that the corridor would pass through Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh to facilitate the entry into Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The BNP Standing Committee meeting discussed the issue at length at the party Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday, with some leaders joining virtually. The leaders decided to seek answers from the government regarding the decision, according to party sources.
The Standing Committee also decided that the party would formally express its reactions on the issue soon.
Members of the BNP’s highest policymaking body believe that an unelected government should not make a decision in principle to establish a “humanitarian corridor” for delivering aid to conflict-ridden Rakhine State in Myanmar. They argue that such a move is connected to Bangladesh’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.
Therefore, they insist the government must consult with political parties and national security stakeholders before making any decision on such a sensitive matter.
BNP will put pressure on the government to dissuade it from taking such a decision, if it deems necessary. The party will also warn the government that such a step could turn Bangladesh into a war zone like Palestine.
Sources from the meeting also said that it decided to send a letter to the government over this matter. If necessary, it will hold meetings with other like-minded political parties as well.
Speaking about this, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Taking such a decision while keeping the public in dark is unwarranted. If it was truly essential, it should have been made through consensus after open discussions.”
Earlier on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir reacted to the decision at a party programme in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.
“A news report today made me concerned. Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Mr. Touhid said, ‘We want to allow a humanitarian passage for communications with the Arakanese’. This is a critical issue, it is tough to understand,” he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Standing Committee Member
Mirza Fakhrul stated that the interim government should have talked to all the political parties before making any such decision because the country’s security, sovereignty, peace and stability of this region is involved with this.
Hefazat-e-Islam
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Mamunul Haque protested the interim government’s decision in principle to allow “corridor” for reaching humanitarian assistance to civilians in Myanmar at the request of the UN.
Addressing a media conference at Jamia Islamia Makhjanul Ulum Madrasah in the capital’s Khilgaon on Tuesday, he said, “Hefazat-e-Islam as a patriotic force does not support the idea that imperial powers will implement their agenda using Bangladesh.”
Islami Andolan Bangladesh
Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim demanded reaching a national consensus before setting up a “humanitarian corridor” for Rakhine state.
Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Cumilla town unit Shura on Tuesday, he said setting up a humanitarian corridor is not simply a humanitarian issue; this is involved with the country’s security.
Gono Odhikar Parishad
Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque remarked that equivocal statements from the government on allowing humanitarian corridor has been creating a web of confusion.
Speaking to the media after a rally of the party at Tarabunia union in Shariatpur’s Bhedarganj, he said, “All the parties jointly will prevent any attempt to put the country’s independence and sovereignty under threat.”
Ganosamhati Andolon
Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel in a statement said it is essential to have discussions and reach consensus before making any decision on allowing the humanitarian corridor since this is involved with national sovereignty and security.
Apart from them, Bangladesher Communist Party, BASAD and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan in separate statements expressed their concerns over the humanitarian corridor.