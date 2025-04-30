BNP, other parties worried over ‘humanitarian corridor’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some other political parties have expressed their concerns over the interim government’s decision in principle to allow the establishment of a “humanitarian corridor” to send aid to Rakhine state under the supervision of the United Nations.

The parties expressed their apprehensions following newspaper reports that the corridor would pass through Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh to facilitate the entry into Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The BNP Standing Committee meeting discussed the issue at length at the party Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday, with some leaders joining virtually. The leaders decided to seek answers from the government regarding the decision, according to party sources.