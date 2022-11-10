Gas reserve found in abandoned well of Beanibazar 

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid made the announcement on Thursday in a post from his verified Facebook page.

“Along with that 100 barrels of condensate will be produced from the well daily. Hopefully within a short time we will be able to add the newfound gas and condensate to the national grid,” said he.

BAPEX started digging the well on 10 September and confirmed the news of finding the gas reserve on Thursday morning.