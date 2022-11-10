Gas reserve found in abandoned well of Beanibazar 

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid made the announcement on Thursday in a post from his verified Facebook page.
“Along with that 100 barrels of condensate will be produced from the well daily. Hopefully within a short time we will be able to add the newfound gas and condensate to the national grid,” said he.
BAPEX started digging the well on 10 September and confirmed the news of finding the gas reserve on Thursday morning.
Nasrul Hamid said by 2025, they will dig 46 new exploration, development and workover wells.
“We are hopeful of adding around 620 MMCFD gas to the national grid from these wells,” he said.
According to Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL), there are two wells in Beanibazar under Sylhet Gas Field. Production from well no 1 started in 1999 and was closed in 2014.
Production resumed in well no 1 at the beginning of 2016 and was stopped again at the end of the same year. From then the well remained abandoned.
Managing director of SGFL engineer Shahinur Islam said, "We will soon be able to start production from this well after completing some other activities.”
“Before the start of drilling, it was estimated in the Development Project Performa (DPP) that 5 MMCFD gas will be found in the well but now it seems the amount of available gas will be more,” he added.
Apart from Beanibazar well, digging of Kailashtila-8 and Goainghat-10 wells in Golapganj and installation work of one transmission pipeline in Rashidpur is going on under Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL), he said.
SGFL's gas production will further increase after completion of these projects, he added.