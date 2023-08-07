Cyber attack attempts continue, BB remains cautious

BGD E-Gov CIRT project director Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the warning was issued so that the concerned people can be protected in their respective fields and take necessary steps. Since the warning, 12 organisations have asked them what they should and can do about cyber security.

According to the sources of security experts, the hacker group carried out 'DDos' attacks on the websites of various organizations in the country and kept the sites 'down'. DDos (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is the act of sending 'traffic' (usage) to a website simultaneously through multiple devices to slow or down the site.

In case of such an attack, the respective site cannot be accessed. The source further said, on Saturday four government organisations' sites were down for some time.

Saiful Alam Khan said that this hacker group is continuing to attack DDos. On Friday and Saturday, they attacked the websites of some companies in the country. He further said that the country of the hackers has been identified, but efforts are on to find out their IP (Internet Protocol) addresses and who they are.