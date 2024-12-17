Doors to a democratic system reopen: Badiul Alam Majumdar
Head of the electoral system reform commission, Badiul Alam Majumdar, has expressed satisfaction with the High Court ruling that abolishes the two provisions in the 15th amendment that had annulled the caretaker government system. He said that through this verdict, an important door to return to democratic system has been opened.
The High Court today ruled articles 20 and 21 of the 15th amendment regarding annulment of the caretaker system to be void and unconstitutional. The court said these two articles had destroyed the fundamental structure of the constitution.
The High Court also struck down articles 7 (A) and 7 (B) that had been added to the Constitution by means of the 15th amendment, declaring them void and unconstitutional. During the rule of the Awami League government, the 15th amendment had been passed on 30 June 2011. The gazette in this regard was published on 3 July 2011.
Five eminent personalities including secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) Badiul Alam Majumdar on 18 August had filed a writ, challenging the 15th amendment act. The petitioners questioned why the 15th amendment act should not be declared conflicting to the constitution. BNP, Gono Forum, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other organisations and persons also joined as interveners in this rule.
Badiul Alam Majumdar, in reaction to the ruling, said, "I am excited, happy and very satisfied. I feel that this is a historic ruling. This is a seminal judgement."
He said he was happy not just for himself, but for the people of the country. This ruling opened an important door to returning to the democratic system. However, this dependent on future behaviour. Reverting to democracy meant a change. If everyone changed their behaviour, if politicians changed their behaviour, if everyone carried out their responsibilities, then democracy would be restored. If not, it would not return.
Badiul Alam Majumdar said, the authoritarian system of government was established in two ways. One was by abolishing the 13th amendment or the caretaker system and ensuring elections under a partisan government. The other was by the addition of Article 7 (A) to the constitution.
Badiul Alam Majumdar said that he and many other were alert about this. The court has given recognition to him and the others who were active in this regard. He thanked the court and expressed gratitude.
He said, they had fought on behalf of the people despite the adverse circumstances. They filed the writ on behalf of the truth, justice and to revert to the democratic system. Today he was happy for the people of the entire country.