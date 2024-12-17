Doors to a democratic system reopen: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Badiul Alam Majumdar said, the authoritarian system of government was established in two ways. One was by abolishing the 13th amendment or the caretaker system and ensuring elections under a partisan government. The other was by the addition of Article 7 (A) to the constitution.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said that he and many other were alert about this. The court has given recognition to him and the others who were active in this regard. He thanked the court and expressed gratitude.

He said, they had fought on behalf of the people despite the adverse circumstances. They filed the writ on behalf of the truth, justice and to revert to the democratic system. Today he was happy for the people of the entire country.