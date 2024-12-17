Caretaker govt reinstated as some provisions scraped

The High Court has given an observation declaring sections 20 and 21 of the fifteenth amendment, which abolished the non-partisan caretaker government system, contradictory to the constitution and void.

The court said that these two sections destroyed the basic structure of the constitution, which is democracy.

The court has also declared articles 7A, 7B, and 44 (2) added to the constitution through the fifteenth amendment, contradictory to the constitution and annulled.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury delivered the verdict today, Tuesday after the final hearing of separate writ petitions on the validity of the much-debated fifteenth amendment of the constitution and several sections of the act, including the abolition of the caretaker government system.

*More to follow...