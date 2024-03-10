BNP leader Hafiz Uddin secures bail in 12-yr-old case

A court sentenced Hafiz Uddin Ahmed to 21 months in jail on 28 December last year, in a case filed over vandalising vehicles and setting those on fire in 2011. The court issued an arrest warrant against him as he was not present at the dock during the verdict.

The BNP leader appeared before the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court on 5 March and sought bail. But the court rejected his plea and sent him to jail.

His lawyer Aminul Islam told Prothom Alo that his client is sick as he underwent surgery on his knee.