Student-people uprising: More than 18,000 injured

More than 18,000 people, injured in clashes and violence across the country centering the quota reform movement, anti-discriminatory student movement and the movement to topple the government in July and August, underwent medical treatment in hospital.

This was revealed in the draft report of the concerned committee formed by the government. The report was submitted to the ministry of health on Thursday.

The report placed the number of casualties at 622. This figure was collected from the hospitals. However, many of the people who died during the movement were not brought to hospital at all. So, the actual number of death is way higher.

Sources from the ministry of health stated that this is a preliminary or draft report. Right now the work of data cleaning is going on. This report will be released on the website. Some more names might be added then. The number of casualties will change as well.

The management information system (MIS) under the directorate general of health services is preparing this list of people injured and killed in the movement. The number of people who were injured or killed between last 15 July and 5 August are on the list.