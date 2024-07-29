Quota reform movement
6,703 injured received treatment in 31 Dhaka hospitals
A total of 6,703 people have received treatment in 31 government and private hospitals after they were injured in clashes in the capital centering the movement for quota reforms in government jobs.
The injured people came to the hospitals between 16 and 22 July.
Some people hit by brickbats, sticks or rods went to the hospital for treatment. However, most of the people hit by pellets, rubber bullets or bullets went to hospital. Some people feel sick due to tear gas and sound grenades.
The clashes and violence were not limited to Dhaka University and surrounding areas in the capital. Massive violence took place in Uttara, Badda-Rampura, Mirpur, Jatrabari-Shanir Akhra, Mohammadpur-Basila and Dhanmondi areas. The injured people received treatment in nearby hospitals in these areas.
Prothom Alo correspondents talked to the authorities of 38 government and private hospitals between 23 and 27 July. Of them, nine were government hospitals and 29 private hospitals. Seven hospitals did not provide any information.
The number of injured persons couldn't be ascertained as yet.
Some patients left the hospitals after receiving first aid. Those more seriously injured people had to stay in hospitals for one or two days. There are still many injured people in the hospitals. Some of the injured have died in hospital.
However, the hospital authorities could not keep records of all injured people who took treatment at the hospitals.
In some cases, hospitals discharge people immediately after providing treatment. Those hospitals had no time or scope to record names, addresses and age.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 23 July, Uttara Modern Medical Hospital deputy director Major (retd) Md Hafizul Islam, said there was a rush of patients at the hospital so it was not possible to record all the details.
More patients at orthopedic hospital
The highest number of people injured in the violence have undergone treatment at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). According to information collected from this hospital on 23 July, a total of 1,269 people have taken treatment between 17 and 22 July. Of them, 231 people received bullets. Some 537 people were admitted and given treatment.
In any big violence or disaster, the highest number of injured people go to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 23 July, hospital director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said a total of 1071 people have received treatment from this hospital.
But many people think many more people have taken treatment from this hospital. The authorities were not able to keep record of everyone.
Prothom Alo correspondents visited seven more government hospitals. Those are: Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital, National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital, Mugda Medical College and Hospital and Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt.
A total of 4110 people have taken treatment from nine government hospitals.
Private hospitals
A total of 2,593 injured persons were treated at private hospitals. Farazy Hospital at Rampura received the highest number of injured persons. The hospital’s deputy general manager Rubel Hossain told Prothom Alo that a total of 950 injured persons came to the facility. Of them, 300 came to the hospital on 18 July, 600 on 19 July and 50 on 20 July. He said these persons were discharged after being given first aid.
Other 21 private hospitals include three hospitals in Dhanmondi (Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, Bangladesh Medical and Ibn Sina Hospital), five hospitals in Uttara area (Uttara Crescent Hospital, Hi-Care General Hospital, Shin-Shin Japan Hospital, Lubna General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital), four hospitals in Rampura-Badda area (Nagarik Specialized Hospital, Advance Hospital, Delta Healthcare and East View Hospital and Lab), three hospitals in Shanir Akhra and Jatrabari area (Proactive Hospital, Islamia Hospital and Salman Hospital), Al-Manar Hospital in Mohammadpur, Alok Hospital and Marks Medical College Hospital in Mirpur, Lions Eye Hospital in Agargaon and Dhaka National Medical College Hospital in Old Dhaka. Apart from this, the information of Syed Mansoor Ali Medical College Hospital in Uttara was taken from two sources over the phone.
Eye injuries
Alongside other firearms, police use pellets during any clash. Many people were hit by pellets in the eyes. Prothom Alo correspondents visited three hospitals to track those hit by pellets. These hospitals are: National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH), Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Lions Eye Hospital.
A total of 424 came to NIOH with eye injuries and 41 to DMCH. The number of patients who came to the Lions Eye Hospital was 150. A total of 615 with eye injuries came to these three hospitals. Some of them were hit in one eye while some other in both.
Many of these victims had to and will have to undergo eye surgery.
A senior physician who conducted eye surgery on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening that many will not get back eyesight.
Information unavailable in some hospitals
No information was available from seven private hospitals. But the people from nearby places of these hospitals said they saw injured persons coming to these facilities. Some of the officials said they were ordered by the authorities not to provide any information to journalists or any other persons.
Officials of a hospital told Prothom Alo on 26 July that permission from the local police station is required to provide any information. Officials of another hospital said police took away CCTV footage of his hospital. He does not know why police took the footage.
The hospitals that did not provide any information include Al-Raji Islami Hospital, Better Life Hospital and Bangladesh Multicare Hospital; Cure Consultation, Safe Aid and Anabil Hospital in Jatrabari-Shanir Akhra areas and Asgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka.
[Ahmadul Hasan, Suhadha Afrin, Prodip Sarker and Drinja Chambugong gave input to this report]