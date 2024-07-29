6,703 injured received treatment in 31 Dhaka hospitals

A total of 6,703 people have received treatment in 31 government and private hospitals after they were injured in clashes in the capital centering the movement for quota reforms in government jobs.

The injured people came to the hospitals between 16 and 22 July.

Some people hit by brickbats, sticks or rods went to the hospital for treatment. However, most of the people hit by pellets, rubber bullets or bullets went to hospital. Some people feel sick due to tear gas and sound grenades.

The clashes and violence were not limited to Dhaka University and surrounding areas in the capital. Massive violence took place in Uttara, Badda-Rampura, Mirpur, Jatrabari-Shanir Akhra, Mohammadpur-Basila and Dhanmondi areas. The injured people received treatment in nearby hospitals in these areas.