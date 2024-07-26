Quota reform movement: 424 receive treatment, 278 undergo eye surgery
Many are still admitted at the hospital. Some had to undergo multiple surgeries. Many patients and their relatives are afraid if they would ever get their eyesight back
A total of 424 people received treatment at National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH) after being hit by teargas shells and pellets fired by police during the quota reform movement. Of them, 278 had to undergo eye surgery. Most of them were hit with pellets on their eyes.
The hospital authorities said these patients received treatment at the facility between 17 and 22 July. A total of 318 of them were admitted to the hospital, most of whom left the hospital within Tuesday after receiving treatment.
Habibur Rahman from the city’s Demra area was lying on a bed at the observation room adjacent to the emergency operation room around 3:45 pm on Tuesday. He was on black sunglasses and a bandaged head. As he had removed the sunglasses, an injured eye came into sight. He was admitted to the hospital at midnight on Thursday.
Habibur, an undergraduate first year student of management department at a private university, was wounded in the right eye and head by pellets. He fears not getting his eyesight back.
Habibur told Prothom Alo that he, accompanied by his classmates and friends, was demonstrating in front of Jatrabari Kachabazar demanding quota reform around 3:00 on Thursday. Suddenly, some people on a white microbus came to the scene and fired bullets indiscriminately. He was hit at that moment.
Morzina Akter, mother of Habibur, told Prothom Alo at the hospital, “My son was rescued and admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. I rushed there. My son was transferred to a private hospital in Malibagh as he had received injuries in his head by pellets. After having a surgery in head, he was sent to this hospital for treatment in his eye.”
“My son had surgery here on Saturday. But his eye is still bleeding, that’s why the physicians said they will conduct another surgery on Tuesday. Now we are waiting for that,” she added.
A nurse of the hospital, on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, “Many who sustained injuries during the demonstrations and clashes received treatment at this hospital. Eyes of some of them were heavily damaged. Many of them might lose sight permanently.”
Rakibul Ahsan from Nathullabad area in Barishal is receiving treatment at ward no. 451 of the hospital. He is a fourth year student of the statistics department at BM College in Barishal.
A group of people attacked protesters at Nathullabad bus stand area on Tuesday when Rakib was shot in his right eye.
Rakib informed Prothom Alo that he had been receiving treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital till Wednesday and later transferred to Dhaka on Thursday. He underwent eye surgery the following day.
Quoting the physicians, Rakib said he had a 50 per cent chance of getting back sight.
Not only the protesters, many pedestrians, professionals and common people were also injured during the clashes.
Zihad Mahmud of Mirpur-1 in Dhaka said he was hit with pellets in the eye and body at Mirpur-2 while he was returning home from office. Zihad studies at a diploma course at a technical institute.
Zihad said he works as a salesman at a fast food shop at Mirpur-2. As the situation deteriorated on Thursday (18 July), the shop had a few customers. Zihad and other staff were given early leave. He was returning home via the Darus Salam area around 5:30 pm. Seeing the clash, Zihad hid himself behind a bus but could not save himself from pellets that hit his body and eye.
NIOH’s director Golam Mostafa told Prothom Alo over phone that most of the injured persons were hit by pellets. Many of them left the hospital after surgery. These patients will come to the hospital every week for follow-up. It will be gradually clearer as to how much sight they get back.