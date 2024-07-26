Quota reform movement: 424 receive treatment, 278 undergo eye surgery

A total of 424 people received treatment at National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH) after being hit by teargas shells and pellets fired by police during the quota reform movement. Of them, 278 had to undergo eye surgery. Most of them were hit with pellets on their eyes.

The hospital authorities said these patients received treatment at the facility between 17 and 22 July. A total of 318 of them were admitted to the hospital, most of whom left the hospital within Tuesday after receiving treatment.

Many are still admitted at the hospital. Some had to undergo multiple surgeries. Many patients and their relatives are afraid if they would ever get their eyesight back.