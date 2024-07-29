At least 253 students arrested in 18 districts in 12 days

Students are also being arrested in cases filed over clashes, attacks and arson in different parts of the country, including the capital, centering the quota reform movement.

At least 253 students were arrested in 18 districts including Dhaka in 12 days (16-28 July) till Sunday. Among them are students of higher secondary level.

Police, prison authorities and the families of the arrested students confirmed the development.

However, the police claim that only the accused involved in the violence are being arrested. The accused persons are being arrested based on the video footage of various violent incidents.

According to court sources, 16 students from different areas of the capital have been arrested and sent to jail through the court up to yesterday afternoon.

Apart from this, 126 students were arrested in Chattogram, 20 in Kushtia, 16 in Sylhet, eight in Bogura, 15 in Madaripur, 10 in Rajshahi, six in Magura, five in Satkhira, two in Moulvibazar, four in Jamalpur, six in Dhaka district (outside the city area), four in Naogaon, four in Joypurhat, three in Nilphamari, two in Sunamganj, three in Faridpur, one in Chuadanga and two in Narayanganj.