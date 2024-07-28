PM Hasina provides financial assistances to deceased persons’ families

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday consoled the family members of the persons killed in the mayhem by BNP-Jamaat terrorists taking the advantages of the recent quota reform movement as they met her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Family members of deceased Abu Sayeed, an English Department student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) along with 33 other families came to her official residence as Sheikh Hasina handed over saving certificates and cash to them as assistance.