PM Hasina provides financial assistances to deceased persons’ families
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday consoled the family members of the persons killed in the mayhem by BNP-Jamaat terrorists taking the advantages of the recent quota reform movement as they met her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.
Family members of deceased Abu Sayeed, an English Department student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) along with 33 other families came to her official residence as Sheikh Hasina handed over saving certificates and cash to them as assistance.
All of the deceased persons’ family members burst into weeping after seeing the prime minister.
While members of the deceased persons’ families one by one went to Sheikh Hasina, they broke down in tears.
The prime minister also failed to hold her emotion and tears rolling down her cheek and she was seen distressed hearing them.
The teary-eyed prime minister consoled the victims’ family members, saying, “Look at me, I am living with so much pain”.
Mentioning that she is beside them, Sheikh Hasina said she is also bearing the pain of losing near and dear ones like them. “So, I understand your pain.”
“It’s my misery that I have to see your tears,” she continued.
At that time, a heart-rending scene took place in the Ganabhaban.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan were present, while Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) secretary Mohammad Salahuddin moderated the event.
Abu Sayeed’s father Makbul Hossain, mother Monwara Begum, and other relatives arrived in Dhaka Saturday from Rangpur and came to Ganabhaban.
On 16 July, Abu Sayeed, a 12th batch English department student at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) died during the students quota reform movement in Rangpur.
Earlier on 26 July, the BRUR administration provided financial assistance to the family of deceased Abu Sayeed.
A delegation from the university handed over a cheque of Taka 750,000 to his parents in Pirganj, Rangpur.