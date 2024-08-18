Treatment of the injured: Take necessary measures fast

The fact that the leaders of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ are strictly monitoring the advisers of the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus becomes clear from coordinator Hasnat’s statement.

While gone to visit the injured people at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Friday, Hasnat Abdullah identified the inability to provide them with advanced treatment as the ‘first failure’ of the interim government.

According to him the failure is the inability to ensure international level of treatment for the people injured centering the movement and not being able to prepare a complete list of them till now. At the same time he called on the ministry of health and family welfare to take steps in this regard within 24 hours.

Following this call from Hasnat Abdullah, a notice sent out from the ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday stated that the government will bear all the expenses of treatment as well as provide free medical care in government hospitals to the people injured in clashes and encounters during the student movement.