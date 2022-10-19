People will get electricity, but should be economical in use: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the countrymen will get electricity as her government would continue the power supply despite being compelled to show austerity in the energy sector due to the global crisis for Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to be economical due to the war, sanctions and Coronavirus that contributed immensely to skyrocketing inflation and transportation cost. It doesn't mean the countrymen won’t get electricity. They will get electricity, but all have to be economical," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating installation of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) at Unit-2 of the 2400MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) on Wednesday.

She joined virtually the opening ceremony at the RNPP in Ishwardi of Pabna from her official Ganabhaban residence here as the installation is perceived enabling Bangladesh to reach nearer to produce electricity from the nuclear power.

The premier said the people will have to be economical due to the present global situation despite illuminating every house with electricity.

"We had a target to provide electricity to all and keep the promise. We have reached power to every doorstep and have lit up the entire Bangladesh," she said.