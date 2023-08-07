We are eager to work with AL for political stability in the region: BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said his party is eager to work with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) in future for the sake of political stability and curbing terrorism in the region like in the past.
"BJP has a warm relation with the Awami League for a long time and we want to carry forward our relations by strengthening party level contacts in the days to come," he said during a meeting with a five-member AL delegation held a meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Monday.
AL presidium member and agriculture minister Md Abdur Razzaque led the delegation which includes AL joint-general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hassan Mahmud, AL organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Aroma Dutta, MP, and professor Marina Jahan, MP.
During the meeting, they discussed different issues, including political stability in the region, Bangladesh's economic development, curbing militancy and the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to meeting sources.
Nadda said India has warm relationship with Bangladesh from the very inception of the country in 1971 through the War of Independence. The then young parliamentarian and later Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Bajpyee brought a motion in favour of Bangladesh in 1971 in Indian parliament, he mentioned.
On Bangladesh-India relation, he said the relations between the two countries reached a new height during the tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
In this connection, he mentioned that the long-standing Bangladesh-India land boundary and maritime disputes were solved during the tenure of the two prime ministers.
Hailing the present economic progress in Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh achieved a tremendous success in the country's socio-economic sectors in the region, which is considered as an example for other countries.
On cross-border terrorism, the delegation members apprised Nadda that prime minister Sheikh Hasina showed "zero tolerance" on terrorism as she (Sheikh Hasina) said that her government won't allow terrorists to use its single inch of land for terrorism.
After the meeting information and broadcasting minister Hassan Mahmud told the news agency that the meeting, which was lasted for over one and half hours, was held in a "very cordial atmosphere".
"We discussed many issues with the BJP president," he said, adding that Bangladesh AL and BJP have been enjoying a very good relation and the both countries are solving so many outstanding issues in party and even in government levels through discussion in the past.
The information minister hoped that the relations will continue further in the days to come. Earlier, the Bangladesh delegation held a formal meeting with the BJP at its headquarters here.