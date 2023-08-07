We are eager to work with AL for political stability in the region: BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said his party is eager to work with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) in future for the sake of political stability and curbing terrorism in the region like in the past.

"BJP has a warm relation with the Awami League for a long time and we want to carry forward our relations by strengthening party level contacts in the days to come," he said during a meeting with a five-member AL delegation held a meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Monday.

AL presidium member and agriculture minister Md Abdur Razzaque led the delegation which includes AL joint-general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hassan Mahmud, AL organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Aroma Dutta, MP, and professor Marina Jahan, MP.