Khaleda Zia hospitalised with lung and cardiac infections
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Sunday night with infections in her lungs and heart. She will remain under observation by a medical board for the next 12 hours, said professor FM Siddiqui, a member of the board overseeing her treatment.
Speaking to reporters at night, professor Siddiqui said, “She has developed an infection in her chest. She already had pre-existing heart complications.” He added that the former prime minister was brought to the hospital promptly as the infection had spread to her heart and lungs.
Dr. Siddiqui said Khaleda Zia is now under close monitoring. “The next 12 hours are very important in assessing her condition,” he added.
After being taken to the hospital, several tests were conducted, and more will be carried out later. Some of the test results are expected within the next 24 hours.
BNP Standing Committee member and Khaleda Zia’s personal physician, professor AZM Zahid Hossain, said there is no reason to be overly alarmed about her current condition.
Earlier, around 7:30 pm, Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’ for Evercare Hospital. She was admitted for health examinations, the BNP media cell said. She last visited the hospital on 15 October for check-ups and returned home after staying there for a day.
Nearly 80 years old, Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from multiple health complications, including liver cirrhosis, kidney issues, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
On 8 January this year, she travelled to London for advanced treatment. After 17 days of care at a London clinic, she continued treatment under the supervision of specialists while staying at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. She returned to Bangladesh on 6 May and has since been under the care of a medical board led by Evercare Hospital specialist professor Shahabuddin Talukder at her residence.