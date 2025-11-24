Khaleda Zia hospitalised with lung and cardiac infections

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Sunday night with infections in her lungs and heart. She will remain under observation by a medical board for the next 12 hours, said professor FM Siddiqui, a member of the board overseeing her treatment.

Speaking to reporters at night, professor Siddiqui said, “She has developed an infection in her chest. She already had pre-existing heart complications.” He added that the former prime minister was brought to the hospital promptly as the infection had spread to her heart and lungs.

Dr. Siddiqui said Khaleda Zia is now under close monitoring. “The next 12 hours are very important in assessing her condition,” he added.