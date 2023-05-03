Rohingya delegation to inspect Rakhine situation

The Myanmar government has invited a delegation of its minority Muslim community to Rakhine state for the first time in nearly six years after the Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh in 2017.

A 20-member Rohingya delegation with Bangladeshi officials is scheduled to visit Maungdaw in Rakhine next Friday to check whether the environment in Rakhine is favourable for repatriation.

Keeping the issue of Rohingya repatriation for the first phase in mind, the delegation will visit Rakhine, diplomatic sources have said.

Mediated by China, a tripartite meeting between Bangladesh and Myanmar was held in Kunming on 18 April.

According to diplomatic sources, a decision was made in the meeting that Bangladesh officials will go to Rakhine next Friday with Rohingya representatives to see whether the environment is favourable for beginning the repatriation this month.

Another delegation from Myanmar will come to Cox's Bazar to talk to the Rohingyas within a week after the visit by Bangladesh side. China and Myanmar want to start repatriating the first group of 1,176 Rohingyas this month if everything goes well.