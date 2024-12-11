72pc accounts spreading anti-Bangladesh misinformation located in India: Rumor Scanner

Bangladeshi fact-checking initiative Rumor Scanner has found that about 72 per cent of social media accounts spreading fake and misinformation against Bangladesh are located in India.

The fact checking body on Wednesday released a report titled "India's disinformation flood on Bangladesh: What's actually happening?", showing how Indian media, alongside social media, are regularly spreading false information about the Professor Muhammad Yunus-led interim government after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in 2024.

The report said, "In the wake of the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh in August of this year, the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina fell. Before the current interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus took office on 8 August, political attacks increased due to the stagnation of the administration and law enforcement agencies. At that time minorities were also affected".

However, the Rumor Scanner found through its investigations that while many attacks occurred against those with Hindu religious identities due to their political affiliations or grievances, numerous incidents were falsely propagated as communal attacks.

X accounts operated from India and several Indian media outlets played a significant role in spreading these propagandas, it said.