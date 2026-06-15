PM's adviser denied entry into Delhi: Indian acting High Commissioner summoned

The acting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.

A strong dissatisfaction was expressed over an unexpected incident that occurred with the Prime Minister's Information Adviser, Zahed Ur Rahman, at Delhi Airport on Sunday.

Multiple senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman stated that the incident in Delhi was unexpected.