PM's adviser denied entry into Delhi: Indian acting High Commissioner summoned
The acting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.
A strong dissatisfaction was expressed over an unexpected incident that occurred with the Prime Minister's Information Adviser, Zahed Ur Rahman, at Delhi Airport on Sunday.
Multiple senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman stated that the incident in Delhi was unexpected.
Foreign ministry state minister Shama Obaed Islam also responded to journalists' questions by saying that what happened at Delhi Airport with the Prime Minister's Adviser was in no way anticipated.
The relevant wing is gathering detailed information about the incident.
Despite being informed in advance through a diplomatic letter, the Indian immigration authorities, for ''mysterious reasons'', prevented Prime Minister's Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman from entering Delhi on Sunday evening.
Although permission was eventually given following instructions from higher authorities, the adviser chose not to go to Delhi and returned to Dhaka via Colombo on Monday afternoon.
A two-day meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) was scheduled to start in Delhi today. The adviser's participation as the leader of the Bangladeshi delegation was expected.