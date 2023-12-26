18 candidates hold more than Tk 1b properties each: TIB

At least 18 electoral candidates possess financial holdings exceeding Tk 1 billion each, according to Transparency International Bangladesh.
At a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday, the anti-graft watchdog presented its observations, after analysing affidavits submitted by candidates for the 12th national election.
To facilitate access to the recently submitted affidavits and multidimensional comparisons with previous ones, TIB developed an interactive dashboard titled 'Know Your Candidate' and integrated it into their website.
Towhidul Islam, chief of TIB's research team, briefed the media on the affidavit comparisons under eight key parameters.
According to the TIB, some 10 of the 18 candidates with financial holdings over Tk 1 billion are nominated by the ruling Awami League, while the remaining eight are running independently.
With assets worth Tk 13.45 billion (based on immovable price standards), Golam Dastagir Gazi, the textile and jute minister, topped the list of the 18 affluent candidates.
This time, a notable number of ruling party leaders are independently contesting in the national election, after failing to secure party nomination.
In the ninth national election, over 27 per cent of Awami League-nominated candidates were millionaires, and the figure jumped to 82 per cent within 15 years.
The TIB noted that the authenticity of information provided in the affidavits is questionable, but the concerned authorities do not take steps to verify.
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said the information in the affidavits is not verified. The election commission, revenue board, and Anti-Corruption Commission could carry out verifications, but they often do not. It renders the affidavit information as merely a formality.
He observed that the people have been stripped of the power to judge a candidate during elections. If an individual chooses not to vote for a candidate based on the affidavits, there are no alternative candidates to vote for. This is equally concerning for political parties.
Sultana Kamal, chairperson of TIB, noted the emergence of two separate classes in society – the ultra-rich and those living from hand to mouth. He expressed concern that the country has entered into a culture of aggression dominated by a handful of people.