HC grants bail to Adilur and Nasir

On 25 September, Adilur and Nasir filed an appeal with the High Court challenging the verdict of the cyber tribunal on 14 September. Their bail and suspension of fine were sought. The matter was included in the cause list of the court for hearing.

Lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan and Md Ahsanuzzaman Fahim represented Adilur and Nasir. Deputy attorney general Rezaul Karim represented the state.

A case was filed against Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasir Uddin on charges of spreading untrue and fabricated information regarding the law enforcers’ operation on the rally of Hefazat-e Islam on 5 May 2013.

Adilur was arrested in the case on 10 August 2013 and was placed on five-day remand. Later, the police, with permission of the court, searched the Odhikar office and seized two computers and two laptops.

The detective branch (DB) police submitted the final report to the court on 4 September 2013.