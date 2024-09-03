Another 8,000 Rohingyas flee to Bangladesh: Foreign adviser

While expressing sympathy for the persecuted Rohingya, he stressed that Bangladesh no longer has the capacity to provide humanitarian shelter to additional refugees.

Hossain noted that the border with Myanmar has been sealed, but acknowledged the difficulty of completely securing the frontier.

“It is not fully possible to seal the border,” he said, however, adding that the government will make efforts to prevent further entry of Rohingyas.

The foreign adviser said that he will have a meeting with the home affairs adviser in the next two days to discuss measures.