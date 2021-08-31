2 million Sinopharm doses arrive in Dhaka soon

A total of two million more doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive in Dhaka from China early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The vaccine doses were scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 2.30am, according to the health ministry.

On 16 August, Bangladesh, China and Incepta Vaccine Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh.