Tusnuva Ahmed honoured as ‘Global Woman Leaders’
Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, the managing partner of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Asia’s Woman Leader of 2023, has been recognised as one of the ‘Global Woman Leaders’ by the distinguished World Women Leadership Congress and Awards.
This prestigious title was conferred to her at the 11th edition of the event, held in Mumbai, India on 17 February.
Drawing from the groundwork set by the recognition as ‘Asia's Woman Leader,’ Tina continues to exemplify excellence in leadership, innovation, and empowerment. Her strong commitment to driving positive change within and beyond the industry has earned her the admiration and respect of colleagues, clients and industry peers.
The World Women Leadership Congress and Awards (WWLCA) honours the strategic and influential role of women leaders in the development of the modern economy, technology and administrative methodologies that promote the advancement of government and business organisations according to the standards of global competitiveness.
The WWLCA hosts its annual Women Leadership Awards to identify and celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women leaders, reflecting distinct innovations and initiatives in various private and public sectors.