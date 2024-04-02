Tusnuva Ahmed honoured as ‘Global Woman Leaders’

Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, the managing partner of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Asia’s Woman Leader of 2023, has been recognised as one of the ‘Global Woman Leaders’ by the distinguished World Women Leadership Congress and Awards.

This prestigious title was conferred to her at the 11th edition of the event, held in Mumbai, India on 17 February.

Drawing from the groundwork set by the recognition as ‘Asia's Woman Leader,’ Tina continues to exemplify excellence in leadership, innovation, and empowerment. Her strong commitment to driving positive change within and beyond the industry has earned her the admiration and respect of colleagues, clients and industry peers.