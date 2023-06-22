Evolution of UN Peacekeeping into 4th generation to create new challenges for third world countries: BIPSS

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) president Maj Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman on Thursday said the UN Peacekeeping operations are evolving and they have entered the 4th generation of peacekeeping.

The 4th generation operations are technologically advanced, he said, adding that these operations will increasingly involve drones, UAV, AI, etc.

"This will create new challenges for third world countries including Bangladesh," said ANM Muniruzzaman while moderating a roundtable held in a Dhaka hotel as reported by UNB.

He highlighted the importance of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping operations to mitigate conflicts over 75 years due to its unique characteristics like the legitimacy, burden sharing and the ability to deploy troops from all around the world.

Multidimensional mandates have been a focal point of the UN Peacekeeping missions all these years and the four generations of these missions have their own separate dimensions.