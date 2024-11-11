Arrests were of AL activists, not Trump supporters: CA Press Wing

For example, they described the rally called by the Awami League at Gulistan’s Zero Point on the occasion of Noor Hossain Day (10 November), an annual event, as one called by “Trump supporters” to celebrate the Republican candidate’s victory in the US presidential election last week.

There is no record of any group identifying themselves as “Trump supporters” or celebrating his successes in the past in Bangladesh. There is also no mention of the US president-elect in any of the Awami League literature surrounding their programme on Noor Hossain Day, which in the end failed to materialise due to a lack of participants.

There is, however, an instruction from ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, that the CA Press Wing’s statement alluded to briefly, for the AL activists attending Sunday’s programme, to carry posters of Trump alongside those of Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu, and specifically to use the ones of Trump to shield themselves against police action.

The AL activists were to take photos of these incidents and provide them to their leadership, so that they could be passed on to Trump - all with the intention, presumably, of riling the next US president into going against the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh.