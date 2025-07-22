Asif Nazrul promises to fulfill all the demands as students’ protest continue
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has assured the protesting students at Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka, that all their demands will be met.
He stated, “The students’ demands are entirely reasonable. On behalf of the government, I assure you that we will fulfill each of the demands. Please have faith.” However, despite assurances from the adviser, the students are continuing with their demonstrations with various demands.
At around 12:45pm today, Tuesday, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Education Adviser CR Abrar emerged after holding discussions with a delegation of student representatives.
The law adviser announced that their demands would be accepted. However, the student continued with their protests. The advisers went inside the college premises again at the time.
The students are demonstrating in front of Building no. 5 on the college campus. Earlier in the morning, advisers Asif Nazrul and CR Abrar arrived to inspect the college around 10:30am.
As they were leaving, students surrounded them and began chanting slogans. The students carried on with their demonstration at the time.
The two advisers then entered a conference room on the ground floor of Building no. 5, accompanied by teachers of the college. There, they held discussions with a delegation of five to seven student representatives. Meanwhile, hundreds of students were seen protesting outside the building.
Around 12:45pm, the advisers came out of the conference room. At that time, Asif Nazrul assured the students that all their demands would be fulfilled. He said he had come as a guardian, out of affection and concern.
Asif Nazrul added that details about the children who had tragically lost their lives would be reveled and that the government would set up a control room. This control room would regularly update and release information about the deceased and the injured.
Addressing the students, the adviser added, “On behalf of the government, I apologise for the misconduct by members of the security forces. Appropriate action will be taken. We are accepting all your demands.” He continued, “We stand with those who have lost their lives and we offer our prayers.”
Since this morning, students have been demonstrating with six-point demands, including the full disclosure of the names and identities of the deceased; a complete and accurate list of the injured; compensation for the families of all affected students; immediate retirement of outdated and risky training aircraft used by the Air Force and their replacement with modern, safer alternatives; reformation of the Air Force’s training methods and facilities to ensure a more humane and secure environment; and an unconditional public apology for the incident involving members of the military assaulting teachers.
A Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College Monday afternoon. According to Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser, 27 students have been confirmed dead as of this morning. He also reported that 78 others are receiving treatment at four different hospitals.