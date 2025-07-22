Asif Nazrul promises to fulfill all the demands as students’ protest continue

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has assured the protesting students at Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka, that all their demands will be met.

He stated, “The students’ demands are entirely reasonable. On behalf of the government, I assure you that we will fulfill each of the demands. Please have faith.” However, despite assurances from the adviser, the students are continuing with their demonstrations with various demands.

At around 12:45pm today, Tuesday, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Education Adviser CR Abrar emerged after holding discussions with a delegation of student representatives.