Shutdown announced in all polytechnic institutes of country

The Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) has announced a shutdown programme in all the polytechnic institutes of the country to press home their six-point demand.

This shutdown will continue from today, Tuesday, a press release sent to the media Monday night said.

The press release signed by Karigori Chhatra Andolan office secretary (temporary) Sabbir Ahmed, mentioned that the shutdown programme will go on in every polytechnic institute simultaneously until an outline is formulated to implement their six-point demands.