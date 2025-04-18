Polytechnic students to hold protest march across the country today

Though the students of the polytechnic institute, demonstrating with a six-point demand, had a meeting with Rehana Yasmin, the secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Division of the education ministry, they were not satisfied with that discussion.

Under these circumstances, they have announced that they will continue their demonstration. As part of that announcement, they carried out a torch procession in all the polytechnic institutes of the country at 7:30 pm on Thursday.

One of the demonstrating students of the polytechnic institute told Prothom Alo last night that students from all the polytechnic institutes of the country will carry out a procession, tying shrouds around their heads after the Jumma prayers today, Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, students of the polytechnic institute demonstrated by blocking roads, highways, and rail tracks in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, with a six-point demand. People had to face trouble all day due to the heavy traffic caused by the road blockade.