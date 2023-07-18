Dengue deaths: Discrepancies in data

Discrepancies have been found in the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) regarding dengue-related deaths. Official records indicate a low number of deaths attributed to dengue, while certain locations report higher fatalities.

Additionally, the reported number of dengue cases appears to be lower. This report was based on data from four major government hospitals in the capital city and Chattagram. This year, there has been a worrying surge in both dengue patients and deaths.

The health directorate’s control room reported eight additional deaths in a single day on Monday, bringing the total number of dengue-related fatalities this year to 114, with 66 women and 48 men among the victims.

Public health experts emphasise the importance of accurate data to effectively combat the spread of dengue in this critical situation. However, inconsistencies have been observed in the information provided by the health directorate.