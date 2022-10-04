Power supply may be restored by 8:00pm

The national grid suffered a major collapse, snapping power supply across the country at 2:05pm on Tuesday. Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, and Sylhet have mostly been without electricity since then.

Three officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) told Prothom Alo that the collapse might be triggered by various issues. However, a single second of blackout requires a lengthy and complex process to restore the power supply. They did not give any certain timeframe for restoring the supply system.

According to the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, an efficient team of PGCB engineers have been working relentlessly to fix the issues quickly. They expected the supply system to be restored anytime soon.