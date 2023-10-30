Khulna-Mongla rail line to be inaugurated on 1 Nov 

The country’s railway network is set to see a major development next month, as the newly-constructed Khulna-Mongla track will be inaugurated on 1 November.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate this railway line virtually, Ahmed Hossain Masum, chief engineer of the project, told media.

Before the official opening, a trial train will go from Khulna’s Phultala to Mongla this afternoon, he added.