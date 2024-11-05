Sajek, Khagrachhari open to tourists after month-long restriction

Tourists now can visit Sajek Valley and Khagrachhari as the authorities have lifted month long tourism restriction on these two popular tourist destinations today, Tuesday.

“All tourist centres in the district are now open, with Sajek Valley reachable via the Khagrachhari district road,” Khagrachhari deputy commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman told journalists today.

The reopening of Sajek Valley and Khagrachhari is expected to revitalize tourism in the area.

The local administrations imposed restriction initially imposed on 25 September due to violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati on 19 and 20 September. The restriction was expanded to a complete tourism pause on 8 October across the three hill districts.

The Sajek Cottage Owners Association and Khagrachhari Residential Hotel Owners Association welcomed the reopening of the tourist centres in Sajek Valley and Khagrachhari areas that rely largely on visitors.