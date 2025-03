Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus offered the prayers of holy Eid-ul-Fitr at the Jatiya Eidgah grounds at 8:30 am this morning.

He will exchange Eid greetings with dignitaries from different walks of life at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon at 4:00pm, CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.