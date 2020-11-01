28pc youths left studies to support family amid COVID-19: Survey

"The youth population is not homogeneous. One group is engaged and the other group is alienated. The specific problem of physically challenged, indigenous groups, youths living in remote places and also problems of young women have to be addressed specifically," Bhattacharya added.



Mustafizur Rahman, a member of the platform, said it would not be possible to implement the 'leave no-one behind' concept of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without the active participation of the youth population.



In this context, he stressed the need for addressing a number of gaps, particularly the skills gap, finance access gap, rural-urban gap and gender gap among the young population.



Jatiya Party MP Shameem Haider Patwary stressed the need for strengthening the vocational education in every upazila to build the youth population with job-oriented skills.



"The government will have to strengthen the vocational education in every upazila to enhance skills and build the young generation with job-oriented skills," he said.



Noting that the COVID-19 badly affects the current students, he said this pandemic dealt a big blow to the private universities in particular as some 10-15 per cent of their students may leave study.



The MP, however, said he doesn't support the concept of unemployment allowance and argued that training allowance should be given to the unemployed youths for 5-6 months so that they can become skilled.













